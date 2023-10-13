 Pune Crime: Fake Army Recruitment Scam Worth ₹1.8 Crore Unearthed In Kondhwa
Pune Crime: Fake Army Recruitment Scam Worth ₹1.8 Crore Unearthed In Kondhwa

Assistant Police Inspector Usgaonkar is investigating the case

Updated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 05:35 PM IST
Pune Crime: Fake Army Recruitment Scam Worth ₹1.8 Crore Unearthed In Kondhwa | Representative Image

In a shocking revelation, a case of cheating involving a staggering sum of ₹1.8 crore has been unearthed in Kondhwa, Pune. The case revolves around deceitful promises to enlist 42 children in the territorial army. The alleged fraudster hails from Sangli, and the case was officially registered at the Kondhwa Police Station on Thursday.

According to the police, Mahesh Pandharinath Dhake, a 35-year-old resident of Satara, filed a formal complaint with the Kondhwa Police Station. In response, the police have filed a case against Pandurang Karale, a 45-year-old individual residing in Sangli, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 406, 420, 465, 467, 468, and 471.

As per the police's findings, the accused, Pandurang Karale, claimed to have recruited the complainant into the territorial army. Additionally, he purportedly conducted fake medical examinations for 20 children associated with the plaintiff and sent fraudulent hall tickets via WhatsApp. Karale assured the plaintiff that he would facilitate the enlistment of a total of 42 children into the army, for which he demanded a sum of ₹1.8 crore in cash. Furthermore, he collected the original 10th and 12th-grade mark sheets and other vital documents from the families of these 20 children.

However, it was soon discovered that the promised enlistment did not materialise, and the children were not inducted into the army despite the substantial payments. Realising the extent of the fraud, the plaintiff promptly filed a formal complaint with the authorities. Assistant Police Inspector Usgaonkar is investigating the case.

