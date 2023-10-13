Pune: Chandrashekhar Bawankule And Chandrakant Patil's Convoy Shown Black Flags In Manchar Over Maratha Reservation Issue |

The convoy of BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule and cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil encountered black flags and protests from the Khed Taluka Maratha Kranti Morcha in Manchar on Friday. The demonstrators voiced their grievances concerning the Maratha reservation issue, chanting slogans like 'Ek Maratha Lakh Maratha.'

Previously, the Khed Taluka Maratha Kranti Morcha had launched a hunger strike on October 1 in Rajgurunagar to draw attention to the need for Maratha reservation. NCP chief Sharad Pawar had also visited the hunger strike site during his visit to Pune, expressing solidarity with the protesters. However, when Bawankule and Patil visited the Shirur Lok Sabha, they chose an alternate route via the Rajgurunagar Bypass.

This decision triggered outrage among the protesters. In an expression of disappointment, they gathered along the highway, displaying black cloths and raising their voices against the government's actions. This incident underscores the ongoing tensions surrounding the Maratha reservation issue in the state. The demand for Maratha reservation remains a significant concern, with protests and demonstrations continuing.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)