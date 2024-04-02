Pune Crime: 11th Std Girl Attacked With Koyta Over Unrequited Love; Watch CCTV Footage | Video Screengrab

In a shocking incident in Pune's Sadashiv Peth, a minor girl, who is studying in the 11th standard, was attacked with a koyta (machete) by a 22-year-old youth allegedly due to unrequited love. CCTV footage capturing the incident is being circulated widely.

#WATCH | Pune: Man Attempts To Attack 11th Standard Girl With Machete; CCTV Footage Shows Him Retrieving Weapon After Dropping It #PuneCrime #PuneNews #Pune #MinorGirl pic.twitter.com/HTHMWIfuGu — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) April 2, 2024

The young man involved has been identified as Mahesh Siddappa Bhandari, a resident of Janata Vasahat. A case has been registered against him and his accomplice at the Khadak Police Station.

According to the information received, Bhandari and the minor girl are acquainted with each other. The altercation occurred when the girl and her three friends were walking along lane number 6 of Subhashnagar in the afternoon. Bhandari and his accomplice confronted them with a machete, leading to a heated argument. Bhandari attempted to attack the girl, but nearby citizens intervened, shouting at him. Startled, Bhandari fled the scene on a motorcycle.

In the CCTV footage, one of the attackers drops the machete while fleeing on the bike. He returns to retrieve the weapon before leaving again.