 Pune Villages To Experience Power Outages From April 3 To 6 - Check Out Full List
The load shedding will occur between 8 and 9pm

Updated: Tuesday, April 02, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
Pune Villages To Experience Power Outages From April 3 To 6 - Check Out Full List | Freepik

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) will conduct phase-wise load shedding from Wednesday (April 3) to Saturday (April 6) in villages across Pune's Mulshi area due to the replacement of a defective power transformer. The planned activity is expected to impact over 60,000 consumers.

Reportedly, Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) will replace a defective power transformer of 50 Mega Volt Ampere (MVA) capacity at the Pirangut 220/22 Kilo Volt (KV) Extra High Voltage Substation.

The load shedding will occur between 8 and 9pm.

April 3 - Villages including Rihe, Bhare, Ghotawade, Mulkhed, Khamboli, Katarkhadak, Pimpoli, Andhale, and certain industrial zones will experience outage.

April 4 - Pirangut, Paud, Darvali, Karmoli, Chale, Dakhne, Khule, Sathesai, Nandgaon, Kondhavle, Rawde, Shere, Velavade, Jamgaon, and Disli villages will be affected.

April 5 - Load shedding will occur in Bhugaon, Bhukum, Khatpe Wadi, Lavale, Chande, and Nande villages.

April 6 - Urwade, Kasaramboli, Dhotre Wadi, Ambegaon, Marnewadi, Kondhur, Kondhavale, Andhgaon, Ambervet, and Amralewadi will experience the outage.

MSEDCL and MSETCL have urged residents to cooperate during this maintenance period.

