Pune: Congress To Stage Protest If Govt Fails To Inaugurate New Airport Terminal |

The Congress party's Pune unit is set to stage protests if the inauguration and operationalisation of the new terminal building at Pune airport do not happen by January 1 next year. Mohan Joshi, former MLA and the general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, stated that despite the building being ready for three months, the delay in the inauguration is solely due to the Prime Minister's office not confirming a date.

To alleviate congestion during peak hours at Pune Airport, AAI has invested Rs. 475 Crore in constructing the New Integrated Terminal Building. The existing Terminal Building, with a modest 22,000 Sqm. area, can handle up to Seven Million Passengers per annum (MPPA). In contrast, the expansive new terminal building spans over 3,60,000 sq. ft, providing additional passenger handling capacity for 09 Million Passengers per annum (MPPA).

The new building boasts central air-conditioning, five passenger boarding bridges, 34 Check-in Counters, and an In-line Baggage handling system. It's designed as an energy-efficient structure with a Four-Star GRIHA rating.

Joshi said that the completion and testing of the new terminal were finalised before August 2023, with air passengers using social media to urge the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Airport Authority of India to operationalise the terminal promptly. He also alleged the inadequate acknowledgement of these appeals.

"Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Shinde initially announced the terminal's inauguration in September 2023, with subsequent promises for October. Despite a written request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office, his involvement in state election campaigns hindered the inauguration. Passengers eagerly await the operationalisation of the new terminal, which would increase the airport's passenger capacity and the number of flights. However, political considerations appear to delay the inauguration," Mohan Joshi said in a release.