Speculation Abounds Over PM Narendra Modi's Possible Candidacy In Pune Lok Sabha Seat |

In a surprising turn of events, speculations have arisen regarding the possibility of India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, contesting the Lok Sabha election from Pune constituency. PM Modi has visited Pune several times in the last two years for various inauguration programs. This recent development has ignited a flurry of reactions from political figures across the spectrum.







Lok Sabha member from Pune, Girish Bapat passed away on March 29 after battling a prolonged illness.







Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar expressed his stance on the matter, welcoming the idea of PM Modi's candidacy in Pune. “Through various mediums, it has been suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be contesting the Lok Sabha election from Pune constituency. We welcome his decision to contest the election from Pune. However, the way our democratic country is moving towards a dictatorship and the state of politics in our nation over the last nine years have seen increased issues concerning farmers, unemployment, and inflation. Whoever the INDIA bloc selects as the candidate for the Pune constituency, we will support," he said.

Shiv Sena's deputy leader, Sushma Andhare, targeted the BJP and said, "Modi's visit to Pune suggests that he may be concerned about his current constituency. It appears they are now seeking safer constituencies.”

She added, “Previously, Medha Kulkarni was wronged; now, who knows whom they are wronging.”







Andhare further said that BJP leaders are welcoming this decision, suggesting that if BJP leaders don't welcome it, they might face consequences.



Sanjay Kakde urges PM Modi to contest from Pune



Whereas, BJP former MP Sanjay Kakde wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to contest elections from Pune. Speaking on this matter, Sanjay Kakde stated, "If Prime Minister Narendra Modi contests elections in Pune, we will achieve an unprecedented victory in Pune's history, and we will secure the deposits of our opponents."





"Furthermore, if Prime Minister Narendra Modi decides to contest election from Pune, it would mean that all 48 MPs in the state will be elected. This would bring prosperity to the state and Pune," Kakade believes. He expressed the conviction that we will ensure Modi's election with dedicated efforts.





In his letter to PM, Kakade pointed out that just as the BJP won 90 percent of the seats after contesting elections in Uttar Pradesh, a similar result can be expected in Pune if the BJP decides to contest all seats."

