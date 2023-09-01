Pune: 19 Bangladeshis Held For Prostitution In Budhwar Peth

Mira Bhayandar: Fake cops held for sex racket threat to extort money from family | File Photo

The Pune police have arrested a total of 19 individuals, including 10 Bangladeshi women and 9 men, the official said on Friday. The operation, spearheaded by the Social Security Department of Pune Police, uncovered a disturbing web of activities involving prostitution and other illicit businesses.



The operation was set into motion on August 1 when the Social Security Department of Pune Police received a tip-off regarding the presence of a Bangladeshi woman and a man residing in Budhwar Peth without valid documentation. It was further revealed that these individuals, along with 10 girls and 9 men, had entered India illegally from Bangladesh, bypassing the requisite authorization from civil officers at the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Acting swiftly upon this information, officials from the Social Security Department initiated raids, leading to the arrest of these individuals. It was discovered that the arrested Bangladeshi women were engaged in prostitution activities during their illegal stay in Budhwar Peth for the past three months. The arrests took place during a late-night raid on Thursday.



The Pune Police have registered a case at the Faraskhana Police Station under multiple legal provisions, including Sections 3 and 6 of the Passport Act 1950, Rule 3 (1) of the Foreign Nationals Order 1948, and Section 14 of the Foreign Nationals Act 1946. Subsequently, the accused have been handed over to the Faraskhana police station for further investigation.

