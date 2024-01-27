Pune: Congress Delegation Urges Suspension Of Inspector Over Alleged Lathi-Charge |

A delegation led by Congress leader Mohan Joshi submitted a statement to Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar on Saturday, demanding the immediate suspension of Chaturshringi Police Station Inspector Balaji Pandhre.

The demand stems from an incident where Pandhre allegedly lathi-charged leaders, activists, and journalists of the Mahavikas Aghadi during a program on Friday.

The delegation, which included MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, Shiv Sena City Chief Gajanan Tharkude, Abhay Chhajed, and others, called for prompt action against the official.

Congress workers, including Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar and Mohan Joshi, found themselves in a heated confrontation with the police during the inauguration of a water tank in Asha Nagar in Pune on Friday.

A viral video captured the intense moment, revealing Dhangekar and Joshi questioning the perceived mistreatment of Congress workers, seemingly treated as if they were criminals.

This clash occurred at the inauguration event where Congress and ruling parties are disputing credit for the newly constructed water tank in Ward No. 11. Former corporator Datta Bahirat took centre stage in a press conference, asserting the pivotal role of Congress in the tank's construction efforts.

Read Also Pune Gears Up For 37th All India Postal Weightlifting Tournament

Bahirat declared plans for the tank's inauguration on Republic Day, underscoring the involvement of Congress workers, with steadfast support from Joshi and Dhangekar. The press conference held on Thursday became a platform for Bahirat to accuse local BJP MLAs of unjustly seeking credit for the water tank.

Congress claimed that BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole reportedly took the program as his own without consulting Datta Bahirat.

A statement to the police commissioner expressed the delegation's protest, stating, "We protest that we have been treated like inveterate criminals."

Additionally, journalists and a cameraman from the newspaper group were allegedly assaulted and had their equipment confiscated, they claimed.

In response to the incident, a committee has been appointed to conduct an inquiry, and its report is expected within three days. The Police Commissioner assured the delegation that appropriate action would be taken against those involved in the lathi-charge.