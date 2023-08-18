Pune: Collection Of Eminent Reformer Narendra Dabholkar's Books Launched To Spread Rational Thinking And Eradicate Superstitions

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), in collaboration with the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS) and the University Student Struggle Action Committee, unveiled a collection of 12 books authored by the eminent social reformer Narendra Dabholkar on Friday. This initiative, titled 'Narendra Dabholkaranche Vichar Gharoghari', aims to bring the thoughts of the reformer to every household through his books. It commemorates the 10th anniversary of Dabholkar's passing and seeks to honor his lasting contributions.

Dabholkar, who fought against superstitious beliefs, was fatally shot by two assailants on a motorcycle during his morning walk in Pune on August 20, 2013.

The set of books covers a range of subjects that were dear to Dabholkar, including science, rational thinking, and the elimination of superstitions. This collection of 12 books is available to readers at a nominal price of Rs. 120, making Dabholkar's intellectual insights more accessible.

During the launch event, SPPU Vice Chancellor Suresh Gosavi highlighted the transformative power of reading in expanding intellectual horizons and exposing individuals to diverse viewpoints. He stressed the importance of fostering scientific awareness in society, echoing Dabholkar's commitment to promoting rational thinking.

Dr Achyut Godbole provided an insightful review of books

The renowned writer Dr Achyut Godbole provided an insightful review of the books, exploring how scientific experimentation and resulting ideas lead to groundbreaking discoveries by challenging existing theories. Dr Godbole also shared personal anecdotes and memories of his interactions with Dabholkar.

The event was attended by Pratap Pawar, President of the Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti Maharashtra Trust, Dr Hamid Dabholkar, Rahul Thorat, and Dr Vilas Adhaav, the Head of the Department of Economics at SPPU. The University Students' Struggle Action Committee was represented by Tukaram Shinde, Om Bodle, and Ajay Bansode.

