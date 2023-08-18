Delhi-Pune Vistara Flight Receives Bomb Threat; All Passengers Deboarded Safely

Representative Image |

Delhi: A Bomb threat was received regarding a Delhi-Pune Vistara flight at the Delhi airport on Friday. Following the bomb scarce, an inspection of the aircraft is underway in the isolation bay at the airport. All passengers along with their luggage were deboarded safely. A call regarding a bomb on the flight was received by the GMR call centre today.

"There was a bomb threat on the Delhi-Pune flight and it has been handed over to the security team for further checking at IGI," an airport source informed IANS. A senior Fire Department official told IANS that they received a call from the airport at 8.52 a.m. regarding a bomb in a flight following which one fire tender was rushed to the spot as a precautionary measure.

Airline Shares Details On The Incident

"We confirm that the flight UK971, scheduled to fly from Delhi to Pune on Friday has been delayed due to mandatory security checks," said the Vistara spokesperson.

"We have been cooperating with the relevant security agencies for the same. In the meanwhile, we are making all efforts to minimise inconvenience to our customers including offering them refreshments. At Vistara, the safety and security of our customers and crew is of utmost importance to us," the spokesperson added.

