Pune: Zomato Delivery Boy Threatened, Mobile Phone Stolen in Disturbing Koyata Assault

Pune: A troubling incident unfolded near Sagar Lodge, Balajinagar, Pune, where a Zomato delivery boy was victimized in a calculated attack by a 27-year-old perpetrator, identified as Harshad Deshmukh. The unsettling event, which transpired in the Koyata area, has ignited public outrage and accentuated concerns about the security of delivery workers who diligently cater to the community's needs. On the day in question, Yash Kadam, a 22-year-old resident of Ambegoan, was conducting his customary delivery rounds when he was accosted by the alleged assailant.

Armed with a weapon, Deshmukh forcibly coerced Kadam into offering him a ride. Faced with the threat to his safety, Kadam complied under duress.The assailant then instructed Kadam to transport him to the Chavannagar locality. Yet, the ordeal was far from over.

As they reached their destination, Deshmukh escalated the situation, resorting to violence to forcefully seize Kadam's mobile phone, valued at Rs. 10,000. This distressing act left the delivery personnel traumatized, robbed not only of his property but also of his essential means of communication.Wasting no time, Kadam promptly reported the incident to the Saharkarnagar police station. Understanding the gravity of the situation, law enforcement swiftly launched an investigation that culminated in the apprehension of Harshad Deshmukh.

The accused now awaits further legal proceedings while in police custody. The case has been officially registered at the Sahakarnagar police station and is currently under the thorough scrutiny of PSI Pathre's investigative efforts.

The charges against the perpetrator encompass various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 392 (Robbery), Section 364 (Kidnapping or Abducting in order to Murder), Section 504 (Intentional Insult with Intent to Provoke Breach of Peace), as well as pertinent sections under the Arms Act.

