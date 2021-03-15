Zomato case: FIR filed against Bengaluru woman Hitesha Chandranee for framing delivery boy

Bengaluru: A city-based model and makeup artist, who accused Zomato's delivery man of attacking her over alleged delayed service, was booked by the police on Monday.

Hitesha Chandranee has been charged with wrongful restraint, assault, intentional insult, and criminal intimidation based on a complaint by the delivery man.

"An FIR was registered against Hitesha, the woman, who claimed to be attacked by a Zomato delivery man," a police officer said.

According to the officer, Kamaraj had stated that Hitesha had hit him with slippers, accused him of defaming her and hurling abuses at him on March 9. Hitesha, in the meanwhile, deleted her video from Twitter that went viral based on which the police had arrested Kamaraj on March 10. The model had said in her video that she lodged a complaint with the Zomato customer care asking them to either deliver food free of cost or cancel the order after it was delayed.