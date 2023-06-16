Pune: CM Distributes 'Shasan Aaplya Dari' Benefits To Citizens In Thergaon

In a significant event held on Friday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde graced the occasion in Thergaon, Pimpri Chinchwad, where he personally handed over certificates and benefits to deserving beneficiaries as part of the 'Shasan Aaplya Dari' campaign. This initiative, which translates to 'government at your doorstep,' aims to ensure efficient and direct delivery of services to the people.

Under the leadership of Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil and Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, an impressive total of 2,86,278 benefits from various government schemes and services have already been successfully distributed to deserving citizens in the district.

The 'Shasan Aaplya Dari' campaign strives to make government services easily accessible to every individual, removing any obstacles and streamlining the process of availing benefits and opportunities. By bringing the government closer to the people, this initiative empowers citizens and enhances their quality of life.

Shinde highlighted progress made in various developmental projects in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad

During his speech, Shinde highlighted the progress made in various developmental projects in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, stating that the land acquisition works for Palkhi Marg and Pune-Miraj Railway Line have been completed. He also mentioned that the ongoing work in Chandni Chowk will soon get completed. The development of the Jejuri pilgrimage and the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj memorial at Vadhu Budruk will soon be started, he added.

He said that the several decisions have been taken for the development of the Pimpri Chinchwad area, including the waiver of 100 percent additional development charges for construction from 2018 to 2023 and the implementation of sector-wise charges from April 2023.

Additionally, he expressed his commitment to resolving issues faced by the people affected by land acquisition by the Pimpri Chinchwad Navnagar Authority.

The event was attended by officials of PCMC and MP Srirang Barane, MLA Uma Khapare, Mahesh Landge, and Ashwini Jagtap.