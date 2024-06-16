Satara: Gold Ornaments and Cash Worth ₹1.9 Lakh Stolen from Closed Flat |

In Vikasnagar, Satara, an unknown person broke the lock of a closed flat and looted gold ornaments and cash worth ₹1,90,000. Kishore Rajendra Hazare, aged 30, filed a case at the city police station regarding this incident.

The flat, located in Tuljabhawani Vandan Apartment, belongs to Haridas Ankush Shinde, who had been away from the village for several days. Exploiting the absence, an unknown person kept the flat under surveillance. On the midnight of the June 13, they broke the door lock and entered the flat. They stole gold ornaments and cash amounting to ₹1,90,000 from the bedroom cupboard. Since the flat was locked, the theft went unnoticed until it was discovered later.

Haridas Shinde became aware of the theft and informed the flat owner, who advised him to report the incident to the Satara city police. Upon receiving the report, the police visited the scene, conducted an inspection, and confirmed the theft of jewelry and money. Subsequently, Kishore Hazare lodged a case against the unknown perpetrator(s) at the city police station. Further investigation into the matter is being conducted by Sub-Inspector Savji.