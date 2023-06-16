Pune: VCOAS Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar Visits Southern Command HQ |

Vice Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, visited the headquarters of Southern Command in Pune on Friday, engaging in discussions with Lieutenant General Ajai Kumar Singh, the Commander of the Southern Army. The focus of their meeting revolved around contemporary issues related to the transformation of the armed forces and the promotion of self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

During his visit, Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar also toured various defence industries and research laboratories in Pune. He was provided with comprehensive briefings on ongoing defence-related projects, where he acknowledged and commended the efforts of the numerous stakeholders involved. Furthermore, he encouraged them to continue striving for indigenous solutions to drive the modernisation of the Indian Army.

Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar #VCOAS visited various Defence Industries and Research Laboratories at #Pune & was briefed on ongoing defence related projects. #VCOAS appreciated the efforts of various stakeholders and exhorted them to work towards more indigenous solutions for… pic.twitter.com/hC4lo2iLj5 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) June 16, 2023