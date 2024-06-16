Cholera Outbreak in Bhosari: At Least Seven People Admitted |

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has reported seven cases of cholera outbreak in Bhosari with seven persons admitted at two hospitals after testing positive for Cholera.



The total cases include five found positive for the bacterium Vibrio cholerae in Dhawadevasti on Friday. Five patients are admitted at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) and two at New Bhosari Hospital.



Seven patients, comprising two females and five males from the densely populated Dhawadevasti, show common symptoms such as dysentery and vomiting. In response to the outbreak, the civic body has established a field hospital in Bhosari. The team formed 44 teams to screen over 16,000 residents and will visit 6,144 houses in Bhosari. The samples of suspected patients are sent for screening at YCMH. As prevention, we have given ORS packets to residents and medicines Chemoprophylaxis, Omez and Doxycycline to close contact with patients.

Free Press Journal tried to contact the PCMC health officer, Dr Laxman Gophane, but couldn’t get his responce.



One of the health activists pointed out that recently, Minister Tanaji Sawant inaugurated the Department of Epidemiology in Aundh District Hospital, but it has not started yet. He said, "If these departments are not going to be useful in times of such situations, are they being created only to spend money and hold inauguration ceremonies by issuing tenders?"