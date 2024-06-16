Pune Metro Introduces New Entry/Exit Gates at Five Stations to Enhance Commuter Convenience and Accessibility |

To enhance convenience and accessibility for metro commuters, Pune Metro has inaugurated new entry and exit gates at five metro stations: PMC Metro Station, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan Metro Station, Deccan Gymkhana Metro Station, Bopodi Metro Station, and Kalyani Nagar Metro Station starting from June 15.

Speaking on this development, MahaMetro's MD Shravan Hardikar stated, “The opening of these gates represents a significant advancement in Pune Metro's commitment to offering world-class metro services that prioritize passenger comfort and efficiency. Commuters are encouraged to familiarize themselves with these new entry and exit points to optimize their metro experience and to attract more riders to Pune Metro.”

These newly opened gates are strategically positioned to facilitate smoother passenger flow, ensure passenger safety, and alleviate congestion during peak hours.

Here are the details of the stations and the directions they cater to

At the PMC Metro Station, Entry/Exit Gates no. 2 & 3 are near the riverside, therefore passengers are not required to cross the road to access the metro foot overbridge. At Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan Metro Station, Entry/Exit Gates no. 2 & 3 are on the opposite side of JM Road. At Deccan Gymkhana Metro Station, Entry/Exit Gates no. 2 & 3 are also on the opposite side of JM Road. All these metro entries/exits will help commuters access the foot overbridge without crossing the busy JM road. At Bopodi Metro Station, Entry/Exit Gate no. 4 and at Kalyani Nagar Metro Station, Entry/Exit Gate no. 3 also help commuters access the foot overbridge without crossing the busy road. All these entry/exits will help commuters reach metro stations safely and smoothly.



To reach the landmark in the direction of the newly opened entry/exit gates, passengers currently need to disembark at the existing entry/exit, cross the road, and proceed towards the desired location. With the newly opened entry/exit gates, Pune Metro aims to provide improved accessibility and enhance the commuter experience. These entry and exit points will distribute passenger flow more evenly, reducing congestion at existing gates, especially during peak travel times. Passengers will now have easier access to nearby landmarks and business districts, enhancing overall connectivity and making metro travel a more attractive option. By minimizing the distance passengers need to travel within stations, Pune Metro is dedicated to enhancing convenience and streamlining the time required for entry and exit procedures.