PHOTOS: From Waterlogged Streets To Dripping Metro Station, Pune's Infrastructure Collapses Even Before Monsoon

By: Aakash Singh | June 07, 2024
Even IMD officially declares the advent of monsoons in Pune, the rain has already wreaked havoc in the city
Streets of Dhanori were flooded on June 4 due to rains
Following the rain on Wednesday, commuters at Vanaz Metro Station were irked when faced with an unexpected leakage issue from the station’s roof
There have been reports of waterlogging, tree falls, and power cuts in the last few days
The drainage line pipe work near Amrut Mitra Mandal on Karve Road recently concluded with the pouring of concrete. However, the concrete flowed into the nullah, creating a large pit last month
The combination of partially cleaned drains, ongoing road construction, metro, and flyover projects contributes to the waterlogging
The parking lots of metro station are also waterlogged
A manhole on JM road in Pune broke and the concrete flowed into the nullah, creating a large pit
Frustrated with this infrastructural collapse every year during the rains, netizens have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express their anguish
Anand Chaini
Along with several other streets, big potholes come up on Solapur Road near Pulgate area