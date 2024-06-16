Satara Court Sentences Man to 10 Years in Murder Case | Representational Image

Vishal Prahlad Shitole, aged 23 and a resident of Ambewadi, Satara district, has been convicted in a murder case that occurred under a highway bridge in Borgaon, Satara. The incident unfolded when Shitole confronted Deepak Namdev Salunkhe for allegedly breaking liquor bottles, leading to a violent altercation. Anil Shankar Deshmukh sustained a stab wound to the abdomen, while Vijay Salunkhe was injured near the right wrist. Additionally, Vijay Tatoba Salunkhe, aged 65 and also from Borgaon, suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in the back, ultimately succumbing to his wounds.

Following the investigation led by Assistant Police Inspector Santosh Choudhary of Borgaon Police Station, Shitole was charged and a trial ensued in the court of Chief District and Sessions Judge VR Joshi in Satara. The court heard testimony from 11 witnesses and considered circumstantial evidence and arguments presented by the public prosecutor. Based on the evidence, Judge VR Joshi pronounced Shitole guilty on Friday, June 14, sentencing him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. Additionally, Shitole was fined ₹20,000; failure to pay this fine will result in an additional year of simple imprisonment.