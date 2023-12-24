Pune: City Decked Up For Christmas, Traffic Changes In Place For Camp Area |

Pune city is aglow with festive cheer as it decks up for Christmas celebrations. The streets are adorned with twinkling lights, colorful decorations, and vibrant Christmas trees, casting a magical spell on the city. Marketplaces especially in the Pune Camp are buzz with activity as shoppers eagerly make last-minute purchases, selecting from an array of festive ornaments, Santa Claus masks, and other Christmas essentials.

From the bustling shopping districts to residential neighbourhoods, the holiday spirit is palpable, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. Families are ordering Christmas trees, both real and artificial, and adding creative touches to their homes, ensuring that the festive spirit is felt in every corner. These decorations, ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 5,000, come in diverse colors, textures, shapes, and sizes.

In addition to traditional decorations, residents are also indulging in the purchase of Christmas cards with innovative designs and heartfelt messages. Churches and homes alike are preparing to welcome the joyous occasion, setting the stage for a memorable and spirited Christmas in Pune.

Whether real or artificial, Christmas trees are in high demand, with families ordering them in abundance. Embracing creativity and fun, spirited revellers are innovatively decorating trees, available in heights between 4 and 6 feet and priced from Rs 1,000 to Rs 15,000.

To fully embrace the festive spirit, some are reserved Santa Claus costumes, and the iconic red Santa caps are catching attention at traffic signals across the city.

Traffic changes in place

Meanwhile, the police have announced road closures and traffic diversions in the Pune Camp area on Sunday and Monday evenings due to the Christmas celebration, which attracts large crowds on arterial roads and key connecting streets.

These traffic changes will be in effect from 7 pm on Sunday and Monday and will last until the crowd subsides. The restrictions will also include closures for vehicular traffic on busy road segments. An order to this effect was issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vijaykumar Magar.

Each year, a significant number of people from both within and outside Pune visit Pune Camp and various churches in the surrounding area during the evenings leading up to Christmas. The main Mahatma Gandhi (MG) Road and connecting lanes draw large crowds for Christmas festivities and shopping.

Vehicles coming from Iskcon Temple and heading towards Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Statue and Aurora Towers will be diverted via SBI House and Teen Tofa Chowk, according to the police.

Traffic from Y Junction to MG Road will be halted at the 15 August Chowk and redirected via Qureshi Masjid and Sujata Mastani Chowk. Vehicular movement from Sarbatwala Chowk to Mahaveer Chowk will be stopped and rerouted via Taboot Street Chowk, according to the DCP statement.

Vehicles moving from Indira Gandhi Chowk to Mahaveer Chowk will be diverted via Lashkar Police Station Chowk, while those coming from Volga Chowk to Mohammed Rafi Chowk will be diverted via East Street and India Gandhi Chowk, the statement said.

Teams from the local police station and the Traffic Control Branch will be deployed to enforce the traffic curbs for Sunday and Monday evenings.

However, vehicles on emergency services, including fire tenders, ambulances, police, and military vehicles, will be exempted from traffic restrictions, according to the order issued by DCP Magar.