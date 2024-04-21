Pune: CBI Books Railway Official For Seeking Bribe To Issue Railway ID Card For Handicapped, Investigation Underway

Mumbai: ACB Arrest 2 BMC Engineers, 1 Social Activist For Demanding ₹20 Lakh Bribe | Representational Image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an investigation against a railway employee for allegedly demanding a bribe to re-issue a railway identity card for handicapped persons.



According to the police, a complaint received on April 17 from the complainant, a physically handicapped person from Pune stated that he is availing the facility of concession during railway travelling since 2018 and for that purpose railway authority has issued Railway identity Card/pass to him.

The victim had lost his railway identity card/ pass during the journey and hence he met a concerned officer of railway identified as Subroto at Pune station to obtain Railway Identity Card/ pass on 09.04.2024. When he met the officer Subroto and enquired about his issue, Subroro told him that it is not possible to reissue Railway Identity Card/ pass, however he will issue it if the victim gives undue advantage of Rs 2000 to him. As the victim did not want to pay the bribe to Subroto, he lodged a complaint with the CBI to take the necessary action Subroto, Railway Officer, Pune.

CBI Registers Case For Alleged Corruption In Issuing Railway Identity Pass

"The verification of the above complaint had been conducted on 18.04.2024 and it was revealed during verification that the complainant had met officer Subroto and discussed the matter of issuing Railway Identity Card/ Pass. During the said discussion, Subroto had demanded Rs 2,000 from the complainant to issue the Railway Identity Card/ Pass to the complainant.

The complainant requested to reduce the amount, on which Subroto informed that he already told the minimum amount otherwise he used to obtain Rs 5,000 for such cases and minimum of Rs 2,500. During discussion, as per the request of complainant, Subroto got ready to reduce the amount by Rs 200 and agreed to accept Rs 1800 from the complainant.



A case has been registered in the matter by the CBI under section 7 (demand or attempt to obtain undue advantage) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.