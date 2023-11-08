Mumbai News: CBI Books 2 Railway Officials In Graft Case

Representational photo | File

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against two Chief Parcel Supervisors (CPSs) of the railways and two private persons. The case has been registered following an information claiming that the staff posted at the office of Chief Parcel Supervisor, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai allegedly takes undue advantage from the Lease holders who book parcels at the office of Chief Parcel Supervisor. The said undue advantage is taken for allowing parcels which are more than what the Lease holders are entitled for as per the Leasing Contract, agency sources said on Wednesday.

Those booked have been identified as CPSs Janardhan Deshpande, Sanjay Ghadge and private persons Arjun Jaiswal and Suryabhan Dipakar.

CBI conducts surprise check

According to the CBI, a surprise check was conducted by the CBI team on Monday and during the check, Ghadge, informed that there are two types of parcels booked by Railways. One of the type of parcels is by Lease holders in which Railways has a contract with Lease holders who are allowed to transport parcels up to a certain weight whereas the other type of parcels is the one which are booked directly by Railways.

In the lease hold type parcels, the lease holders does booking of all the consignors and after that hands over a manifest to the Railways in which he mentions the total number of packages and total weight of the consignments. Lease holders do not give details of every package to Railways. Whereas, in the direct booking done by railways, the railway employees book each consignment and hence, details of each parcel booked by railways are available with the railways.

What CBI official said

"Scrutiny of mobile phone of Deshpande and Jaiswal, revealed that Deshpande had received Rs 8,16,100 from Jaiswal during 01.08.2022 to 23.06.2023. Scrutiny of mobile phone of Ghadge and Dipakar revealed that Ghadge had received Rs 5,18,185 from Dipakar during period from 06.07.2022 to 28.10.2023. On being asked Ghadge told that he used to take bribe of Rs 500 from Dipakar for signing each manifest of inward and outward consignment produced before him and this admission of Ghadge was also corroborated by Dipakar. From the surprise check conducted it is evident that Deshpande and Ghadge have misused their official position and took undue advantage from Jaiswal and Dipakar, both private agents working at Parcel Booking Office, LTT," said a CBI official.