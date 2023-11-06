Mumbai News: EPFO Official Booked By CBI In Cash-For-Job Case

Representative photo

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a criminal offence against a senior social security assistant (SSSA) posted at the provident fund office in Pune and Bihar-based person in a case of illegal gratification.

The public servant had allegedly demanded money from the Bihar-based person by promising him a job in the EPFO organisation. It has also been alleged that the accused had also issued fake appointment orders.

According to the CBI, a complaint was received from the EPFO office on October 31, stating that they had received a complaint from a Bihar resident with the grievance that Manish Kumar posted as SSSA promised him a job in the EPFO and that the complainant would have to spend ₹10 lakh for same. The complaint also enclosed a copy of a provisional appointment order dated November 6, 2022 and various other office orders purportedly issued by the PF office.

“A statement of amounts credited by him in the bank account of Kumar on various occasions through cash deposits and electronic transfers has also been provided by him. Thus it appears that complainant, who must have the knowledge that a job in government department cannot be secured without following due procedure, paid undue advantage to Kumar for securing a job in EPFO.

Read Also Mumbai News: Railway Official Booked By CBI In Graft Case

Accused forged signatures

On preliminary enquiry regarding the said matter by the PF office, bank statement of Kumar was obtained. The said statement confirmed receipt of various amounts from the complainant. None of the office orders provided to the complainant have been issued by the PF office. The said orders carry forged signatures. Kumar has prepared forged documents with fake signatures to cheat the EPF organisation,” the CBI stated in its FIR.

The CBI last week registered a case against Kumar and the complainant under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) and 8 (taking gratification, in order, by corrupt or illegal means, to influence public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)