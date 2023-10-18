Mumbai News: Railway Official Booked By CBI In Graft Case | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a graft case against a senior ticket collector (TC) for allegedly demanding a bribe from a man to revive the cancelled ticket booking counter at Panvel, Navi Mumbai of the complainant.

According to the CBI, a complaint was received on October 11 that the complainant had a ticket booking counter allotted to him by Central Railway (CR) and the permission of the same was later cancelled on March 16, 2020. He had made various applications for the revival of allotment; however, to date, there has been no response from CR.

The alleged graft case

The complainant contacted Ramesh Nayak, TC at Tilak Nagar railway station and Nayak demanded ₹40,000 to get the complainant’s work done. On September 11, Nayak made a phone call in the presence of the complainant on speaker mode to one person alleged to be a senior railway official and the complainant was assured that his work would be done. On October 5, the complainant met Nayak at Tilak Nagar railway station and the complainant was told that if he did not pay money his work would not be done. The complainant later filed a written complaint to the CBI.

