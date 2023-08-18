Mumbai News: CBI Arrests CGST Superintendent In Graft Case

CBI arrested CGST Superintendent in Graft Case | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a Superintendent from the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) office in the Bhiwandi Commissionerate. The arrest comes in connection with allegations that the official demanded and accepted a bribe of ₹5 lakh from a complainant. CBI officials revealed this development on Friday.

As per the CBI's account, a case was filed based on a complaint against Hemant Kumar, the Superintendent at CGST in the Bhiwandi Commissionerate. He was accused of seeking an inappropriate advantage of ₹30 lakh to settle a pending GST issue involving a China-based company. The firm was being represented by a tax consulting firm associated with the complainant in Belapur. Subsequently, the accused reportedly negotiated the bribe amount down to ₹15 lakh.

CBI Conducts Sting Operation

The CBI orchestrated a sting operation, apprehending the accused in the act of accepting a bribe of ₹5 lakh from the complainant. This amount constituted the initial instalment of the total bribe. Searches were conducted at the accused's Mumbai and Ghaziabad office and residential locations, leading to the seizure of ₹42.70 lakh in cash, documents pertaining to assets, both movable and immovable, as well as other incriminating records.

The arrested individual was presented before the Special Judge for CBI Cases in Mumbai on Friday, subsequently being remanded to CBI custody until August 21.

