Mumbai News: MOCA Joint Director Among 4 Arrested By CBI For Taking Bribe From Alok Industries

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested four people, including Joint Director posted in the office of DG (Corporate Affairs), another Joint Director of MOCA as an official liquidator and an associate of a Mumbai-based private company in a bribery case of ₹3 lakh.

The CBI also recovered ₹59.80 lakh during its searches.

Case registered against JD

A case was registered on July 28 against the accused and the said private company and other unknown public servants & private persons.

It was alleged that the said public servants were indulging in corrupt & illegal activities and in pursuance of the said conspiracy, were taking bribe from the private person for showing favour in the files of said private company pertaining to the investigation being made by the Ministry of Corporate affairs for adopting illegal & unethical business activities.

CBI laid trap

A trap was laid and the Joint Director was caught with bribe money of ₹3 lakh. Later, the other accused including the said public servants & private person were also caught.

Searches were conducted in Delhi, Gurugram & Chennai in the premises of the accused which led to recovery of approximately ₹59.80 lakh in case along with several incriminating documents and digital evidences.

All the arrested accused will be produced before the Competent Court.

