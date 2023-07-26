CBI Registers Case Against CGST Inspector for Alleged Bribery in GST Verification Process | Representative image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case of illegal gratification against a Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) inspector for allegedly demanding bribe from a businessman to verify his GST number.



According to the CBI, a written complaint dated July 21 had been received from a Nagpur resident against Amit Kumar, Inspector, CGST, Civil Lines, Nagpur. The complaint disclosed that the complainant is running a software company and on July 20, Amit Kumar had visited the complainant's house to verify this CGST Number and asked for some documents.

Demand for Rs 5000 bribe

"In this regard, on next date i.e. July 21, the complainant visited CGST Office, Civil Lines, Nagpur and handed over all documents to Amit Kumar. During the meeting, Amit Kumar demanded bribe of Rs 5000 from the complainant to verify his GST Number," said a CBI official.



He added, "As the complainant did not want to pay the bribe, he lodged a written complaint with the CBI to take necessary legal action against Amit Kumar. The allegations of the complaint has been verified in presence of witness on 21.07.2023. The verification proceedings prima facie disclose demand of undue advantage amounting to Rs 5000 by Amit Kumar from the complainant to verify above CGST Number."



Based on the complaint, the CBI has registered a case under section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of Prevention of Corruption Act against Amit Kumar, Inspector, CGST, Civil Lines, Nagpur.

