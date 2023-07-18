Jharkhand Govt Officer Caught 'Red Handed' Taking Bribe On First Posting Itself; Probe Underway |

Jharkhand: The Hazaribagh Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a government official on charges of corruption on July 7. The official in question, Mithali Sharma, served as an assistant registrar of the cooperative department in Jharkhand's Koderma. This arrest has garnered wide attention, with photos of her arrest after the bribery incident circulating widely on social media.

Mithali Sharma had been posted as an assistant registrar merely eight months ago in what was her first posting. However, her tenure was marred by controversy when she was caught red-handed accepting a bribe.

The Bribery Incident

The incident leading to Mithali Sharma's arrest unfolded during a surprise inspection she conducted at the Koderma Vyapar Sahyog Samiti. During the inspection, she allegedly discovered irregularities within the committee and saw an opportunity to exploit the situation.

Instead of taking appropriate action against the authorities involved, Sharma shamelessly demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from them to turn a blind eye to the differences.

The Complaint and Investigation

Feeling the pressure of Sharma's demand, a member of the organisation named Rameshwar Prasad Yadav decided to take a stand against corruption. He bravely filed a complaint with the ACB Directorate General (DG), exposing Sharma's unethical behaviour. Promptly, the ACB launched an investigation into the allegations to verify the authenticity of the complaint.

As the investigation unfolded, the ACB team gathered vital evidence supporting Yadav's claims. They confirmed that Mithali Sharma did indeed demand Rs 20,000 as a bribe from the committee. Armed with irrefutable evidence, the ACB decided to set up a trap to catch the corrupt official in the act.

The Sting Operation

On July 7, the ACB surveillance team orchestrated a sting operation to capture Sharma red-handed. In a planned operation, they set the trap and observed as Sharma accepted Rs 10,000 as the initial installment of the bribe she demanded. Swiftly, the team moved in and arrested her on the spot, ensuring that justice was served.

