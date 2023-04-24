Jharkhand Minister Banna Gupta's obscene video call with a woman goes viral; Opposition demands resignation |

The Jharkhand unit of the BJP launched a no-holds-barred attack on state Health Minister and Congress leader Banna Gupta after a video of his purported video chat with a woman went viral on social media.

On Twitter, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey uploaded a videotape of the minister's alleged video discussion with the woman. Dubey, who posted the 19-second video, claimed that it revealed the true face of Congress. “This is the character of @INCIndia, this is the so-called matter of Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta ji. Playing with the dignity of women, Congress worker Sushil Sharma burning his wife in oven, I wish Gandhi family could understand, if this is found true, then the Congress should drown itself in shame," he tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Minister issued clarification.

The minister, however, was quick to issue a clarification over the alleged video chat, terming it "fake and edited". Hitting out at the state Health minister over his alleged video chat, the BJP demanded his resignation and a probe into the matter.

Speaking to ANI, the spokesperson for the BJP in Jharkhand, Pratul Shahdeo, said the Congress should clarify its position on the "obscene and objectionable" video.

"The viral video purportedly showing the Health minister is highly objectionable. Though the veracity of the clip hasn't been ascertained as yet, we want to know if it's real or fake. Since he is a member of the state cabinet headed by the chief minister (Hemant Soren), it is the CM's responsibility to order a probe to find out if the clip is real or fake," Shahdeo said.

Opposition is demands resgination

However, he stated that if the alleged video is authentic, the minister should resign immediately.

Meanwhile, the state Health Minister slammed the BJP for its "vindictive politics," stating that the alleged clip is part of a "conspiracy" to smear his reputation.

The minister issued a statement claiming that the alleged video chat was "fake and edited" and that he had previously filed a FIR in the subject.

"A fake and edited video has been deliberately circulated on social media. It's quite clear that the video is photoshopped or has been edited through any other editing app. I have already filed an FIR in the matter. I will pursue legal action against those behind this fake video," the Congress leader said.