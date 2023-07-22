 Mumbai News: ACB Books Police Constable For Demanding ₹20 Lakh Bribe From Builder
Mumbai News: ACB Books Police Constable For Demanding ₹20 Lakh Bribe From Builder

The builder Tinwala had met senior cops to request them for not providing security till the time he shifts his workforce. The accused, Mangesh Bhople, sought the bribe in lieu of not sending bandobast at the spot.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 11:01 PM IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked a police constable, deployed at the R A Kidwai Marg police station, for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹20 lakh from a builder. According to the ACB, builder Firoz Usman Tinwala is redeveloping Adarsh Nagar Vikas Society under the slum rehabilitation scheme.

After uproar from the shifted residents, the Slum Rehabilitation Authority had ordered the police to provide security for vacating the premises. However, some workers and a contractor associated with the builder were illegally staying there.

In the same regard, Tinwala had met senior cops to request them for not providing security till the time he shifts his workforce. The accused, Mangesh Bhople, sought the bribe in lieu of not sending bandobast at the spot.

