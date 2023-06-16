Navi Mumbai News: Police Sub-Inspector Arrested For Accepting ₹ 50,000 Bribe In Uran

Representative Image | FPJ

The Thane unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a woman police sub-inspector attached to Uran police station for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes. The police official was caught accepting Rs 50,000 by the ACB on June 14.

Bribe to help the complainant's father

The police official identified Sindhu Tukaram Munde. According to an official from ACB, Thane, the accused demanded from the complainant Rs 60,000 for helping in the investigation of the crime filed against the complainant's father.

However, she was caught accepting Rs 50,000 red-handed by the officials of ACB. A case has been registered at Uran police station and further investigation is going on.