 Madhya Pradesh: Chhindwara Patwari Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹5k Bribe
Madhya Pradesh: Chhindwara Patwari Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹5k Bribe

Action has been taken against the accused under the Corruption Act and the cash used as bribe has been confiscated from him.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 06:27 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Chhindwara Patwari Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹5k Bribe | Nai Dunia

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A patwari posted at the Raja Khoh village of Chhindwara district was caught red handed by the Lokayukta's team while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5000 on Tuesday. The patwari had demanded a bribe from the complainant for the demarcation of a land. 

According to a Nai Dunia report, action has been taken against  the accused under the Corruption Act and the cash used as bribe has been confiscated from him.

The patwari, now identified as Sushil Sarathe, had sought a bribe in Chhindwara Tehsil office from Anil Saryam, a resident of Rajakhoh, in the name of measuring and to get possession of a land. 

According to the information, the applicant Anil Saryam was troubled by the demand of bribe in lieu of demarcation of land due to which he made a written complaint in the Jabalpur Lokayukta office. The Lokayukta, after verifying the matter, laid a trap and caught the patwari red-handed while accepting the bribe. Swapnil Das, DSP Lokayukta, inspector and other members were included in the trap team.

