MP: CBI Gets 6-Day Remand Of 5 CGST Officers Accused of Accepting Bribes In Jabalpur

MP: Special Court Sends CGST Officers CBI Remand Till June 20 In Bribery Case | Representative image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A special court in Jabalpur, on Wednesday, has granted six-day CBI remand to five CGST officials in bribery case on Wednesday.

The CBI can now interrogate all five accused officers, including GST Superintendent Kapil Kamble— who was caught accepting Rs 7 lakh bribe, till June 20.

CBI had raided Kapil Kamble’s office on Tuesday night, followed by subsequent raids at the offices and residences of other officers. Apart from Kamble, Inspector Vikas Gupta, Inspector Pradeep Hazari and Inspector Virendra Jain were arrested after a large amount of money was recovered from the officers' cabins & residences.

Notably, CBI recovered a total of Rs 83.26 lakh from the officials. Of which, Rs 62.29 lakh were recovered from their houses while Rs 20.97 lakh were found in their office cabins.