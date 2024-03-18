Pune: Central Railway Official Booked By CBI In Disproportionate Assets Case Of ₹2.05 Crore

Central Railway Official Booked By CBI In Disproportionate Assets Case | Representational Image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an investigation against a Central Railway official for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 2.05 crore. The agency sources said that purchase of ten immovable properties including flats, land parcels and seven vehicles are being probed by the CBI.

According to the CBI, reliable information was received that MB Nolla, a Track Maintainer, Khadki Railway Station, Central Railway, Pune, was working as a Public Servant during the period 19.03.1987 to August, 2023.

"It is alleged that Nolla, being a public servant during the period from April, 2008 to August, 2023 acquired movable and immovable assets in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad in his own name and in the name of his family members and relatives which are disproportionate to the known sources of his income," said a CBI official.

During the said period it is alleged that the accused has acquired assets which are disproportionate to the tune of Rs 2.05 crore. A case has been registered by the CBI on charges of criminal misconduct (possession of assets disproportionate to known sources of income of the public servant, under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.