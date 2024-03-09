 Navi Mumbai Ex-Tehsildar Booked In Disproportionate Assets Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Ex-Tehsildar Booked In Disproportionate Assets Case

Navi Mumbai Ex-Tehsildar Booked In Disproportionate Assets Case

The accused public servant has been identified as MK Dalvi (49), then tehsildar (currently suspended), Tehsil Office, Alibaug, Raigad District.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Saturday, March 09, 2024, 01:16 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Ex-Tehsildar Booked In Disproportionate Assets Case |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a disproportionate assets case against the then Tehsildar for allegedly amassing unaccounted assets to the tune of over Rs 2.22 crore, which is 84.20 percent more than her known sources of income. This year so far, the ACB has registered three disproportionate assets cases involving assets worth Rs 3.87 crore.

The accused public servant has been identified as MK Dalvi (49), then tehsildar (currently suspended), Tehsil Office, Alibaug, Raigad District.

According to the ACB, a case was registered against Dalvi in November 2022 on charges of Prevention of Corruption Act (Revised 2018) at Alibaug Police Station following which it was ordered to conduct an open inquiry into her assets.

"During the open inquiry into the assets, it has come to light that Tehsildar MK Dalvi, has acquired assets to the tune of Rs 2.22 crore which is 84.20 percent more than her known source of income. A case has been registered at APMC Police Station on Thursday against Dalvi in this regard," said an ACB official.

Read Also
Mumbai Anti-Corruption Bureau Books Govt Accounts Official In Bribery Case
article-image

Case Filed Against Accused

The ACB has registered a case on charges of criminal misconduct by a public servant and abetment of offences of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The agency will also be probing the role of a relative of Dalvi in connection with the said disproportionate assets case. The ACB will also be scrutinising the property and bank account details of Dalvi and her relative, sources said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Advocate Shekhar Jagtap Seeks Bail In Forging Documents Case

Mumbai: Advocate Shekhar Jagtap Seeks Bail In Forging Documents Case

Mumbai: Western Railway To Run Holi Special Trains Between Udhna-Mangaluru & Surat- Karmali (Via...

Mumbai: Western Railway To Run Holi Special Trains Between Udhna-Mangaluru & Surat- Karmali (Via...

Mumbai: Central Railway Celebrates International Women's Day With Enthusiasm Across Headquarters &...

Mumbai: Central Railway Celebrates International Women's Day With Enthusiasm Across Headquarters &...

Mumbai: Central Railway To Run 112 Holi Special Train Services; Check Details Here

Mumbai: Central Railway To Run 112 Holi Special Train Services; Check Details Here

'Gadkari's Name Will Be 1st In List': DCM Devendra Fadnavis On Uddhav Thackeray's Offer Of LS Ticket...

'Gadkari's Name Will Be 1st In List': DCM Devendra Fadnavis On Uddhav Thackeray's Offer Of LS Ticket...