Navi Mumbai Ex-Tehsildar Booked In Disproportionate Assets Case |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a disproportionate assets case against the then Tehsildar for allegedly amassing unaccounted assets to the tune of over Rs 2.22 crore, which is 84.20 percent more than her known sources of income. This year so far, the ACB has registered three disproportionate assets cases involving assets worth Rs 3.87 crore.

The accused public servant has been identified as MK Dalvi (49), then tehsildar (currently suspended), Tehsil Office, Alibaug, Raigad District.

According to the ACB, a case was registered against Dalvi in November 2022 on charges of Prevention of Corruption Act (Revised 2018) at Alibaug Police Station following which it was ordered to conduct an open inquiry into her assets.

"During the open inquiry into the assets, it has come to light that Tehsildar MK Dalvi, has acquired assets to the tune of Rs 2.22 crore which is 84.20 percent more than her known source of income. A case has been registered at APMC Police Station on Thursday against Dalvi in this regard," said an ACB official.

Read Also Mumbai Anti-Corruption Bureau Books Govt Accounts Official In Bribery Case

Case Filed Against Accused

The ACB has registered a case on charges of criminal misconduct by a public servant and abetment of offences of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The agency will also be probing the role of a relative of Dalvi in connection with the said disproportionate assets case. The ACB will also be scrutinising the property and bank account details of Dalvi and her relative, sources said.