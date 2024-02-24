Mumbai Anti-Corruption Bureau Books Govt Accounts Official In Bribery Case

Representative Image |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked an Assistant Accounts Officer, Department of Co-operatives, Marketing and Textiles in Mumbai in an illegal gratification case. The accused public servant has been identified as Milind Pakhle.

Details On The Case

According to the ACB, the complainant is a government servant and in the year 2003 he had taken Rs 1.82 lakh as home loan from the Department of Co-operatives, Marketing and Textiles. Even after having repaid the loan along with the interest, there had been deduction of installment from his salary and the complainant needed a no objection certificate from the concerned administrative office.

"Accordingly, when he went to the Department of Cooperative Marketing and Textile Industry, on 05/07/2023, the public servant in charge of the concerned desk Milind Pakhle demanded a bribe of Rs 7,000 to issue the certificate," said an ACB official. He added, "But as the complainant did not want to pay bribe to the public servant, he appeared before the ACB Mumbai office on 05/07/2023 and lodged a written complaint against the public servant."

Case Filed Against Pakhle

Pursuant to the complaint received, during the verification on 05/07/2023, it was found that Pakhle had demanded a bribe and had also accepted Rs 4,000. A case has been registered on Thursday against Pakhle under section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.