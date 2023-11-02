 Pune: Call Or Text On THESE Numbers To Report Corruption In Government Offices
This is a part of the ongoing Vigilance Awareness Week

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 05:29 PM IST
As part of the ongoing Vigilance Awareness Week, the District Information Office, Pune, has shared contact numbers for citizens to report any act of corruption in government offices.

"If you find that corruption is taking place in any government offices, feel free to contact the Anti-Corruption Bureau's toll-free number 1064, Pune office at 020-26122134 or 26132802, or send a message on WhatsApp to 7875333333," read the post.

Pune's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) recently launched Vigilance Awareness Week, an annual event celebrated in government offices nationwide.

Here are the key highlights of the programme:

- Encouragement for individuals to report instances of corruption, with the ACB promptly addressing complaints and even setting traps to catch offenders.

- ACB teams provide assistance to those who are unsure of where to report corruption, guiding them through the process.

- The week's slogan is "Say no to corruption; commit to the nation."

- Each day at 11am, a corruption-free oath is administered in every government office.

- For this initiative, three dedicated teams are deployed, each covering four districts.

- These teams aim to raise awareness about corruption within government offices and among citizens.

- Pamphlets have been distributed in various locations, including bus stops, schools, colleges, and crowded areas.

- The week features rallies and awareness programs.

- Various communication methods, including social media, electronic media, short films, digital posters, and radio, are employed to spread awareness about corruption.

- Bulk messaging is used to send anti-corruption messages to a wider audience.

