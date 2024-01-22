Pune: Brother Sacrifices His Life Trying To Save Drowning Sisters In Panshet Dam |

In a tragic incident near Panshet Dam, two sisters accidentally fell into the water while attempting to take a selfie. The brother, Dnyaneshwar Balaji Manale (18 years old, from Kharadi), lost his life while bravely trying to rescue them.

According to the police, Anusaya Balaji Manale and Mayuri were promptly rescued by local residents who initiated a rescue operation. On the day of the incident, Sunday, Dnyaneshwar, along with his sisters and friends, had gone for a walk in the Panshet Dam area. Around 3:00 in the afternoon, Dnyaneshwar and his friends departed on a two-wheeler from the bridge near the Panshet Dam power generation station.

Sisters were rescued

As they descended to the dam's shed, Anusaya and Mayuri stood in the water, capturing pictures on their mobile phones. Anusaya slipped, leading to her falling into the water due to its swift flow. Mayuri entered the water to rescue her but tragically drowned due to the strong current. In an attempt to save both Anusaya and Mayuri, Dnyaneshwar also entered the water and lost his life.

Dnyaneshwar's friends, who were present, immediately called for help, and local villagers initiated rescue efforts. Fortunately, Anusaya and Mayuri were successfully saved, but Dnyaneshwar was carried away by the swift current. The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority's fire brigade was notified, and they retrieved Dnyaneshwar's body from the water, as confirmed by Velhe police.