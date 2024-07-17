Pune Briefs: Sule Urges Repair of Daund Bridge, PCMC Approves Iteach to Start English School And More |

Member of Parliament Supriya Sule On Wednesday highlighted about the condition of a bridge in Daund taluka that connects several villages, including Bori Aindi, Borkar Vasti, Kulal Vasti, Gaikwad Vasti, and Darekarwadi, with a combined population of 10,000 to 15,000 people. The bridge, which is in a precarious state, witnesses constant traffic, posing a significant risk to commuters.

Sule has appealed to the Collector of Pune Dr Suhas Diwase to take immediate action and order the repair of the bridge to prevent any potential disasters. Two days ago, Sule highlighted the issue of a road to the Muslim community's burial ground in Katraj, Pune. In 2000, the Pune Municipal Corporation allocated a site for the Muslim community's burial ground in Katraj.

However, no road has been provided to access the burial ground, causing significant difficulties for the community during last rites. Sule inspected the site on Monday and highlighted the issue. Despite repeated protests and inspections by the Municipal Corporation, the road remains unbuilt. Sule urged the Municipal Commissioner to personally look into the matter and take appropriate action.

PCMC approves Iteach to start English School

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Shekhar Singh on Tuesday approved various issues, including granting permission to the organisation 'Iteach' to start an English medium school for classes 8 to 10 at Lokmanya Tilak Vidyamandir, Phugewadi, of the Municipal Corporation. Various issues requiring the approval of the Municipal Assembly and the Standing Committee were placed in a special meeting for the approval of Singh. Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale Patil, Vijay Kumar Khorate, Joint Commissioner and Municipal Secretary Chandrakant Indalkar, as well as heads of departments and officers related to the subject, were present. In addition to this, Singh approved expenditures related to several other issues, including the replacement of actuators installed for various valves in the water treatment plant at Sector No 23 Nigdi, the development of open spaces in the rehabilitation project under JNURM-BWS, the purchase of equipment for the orthopedics department of YCM Hospital, and the payment of incentive prize money to meritorious students securing more than 80 per cent marks in class 10 in municipal secondary schools, as well as to disabled students.

Training session for Ladki Bahin held at PMC

The main auditorium of the Pune Municipal Corporation hosted training sessions for all group organisations of the Social Development Department as part of the implementation of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana on Wednesday. This scheme aims to enhance women's economic independence, health, and nutrition, with the government striving to ensure its reach to every woman.

Worker injured in illegal power use

An accident occurred at Akurdi on Tuesday around 12 am when a worker attempted to connect a welding machine to a nearby feeder pillar for unauthorised electricity use. The incident took place during construction work for gates in Mayur Samriddhi Phase-II under Bhosari Division. The feeder pillar, belonging to the high-pressure 22 KV Bajaj power line of Mahavitran, was involved. The worker suffered an electric shock while opening the pillar door, resulting in injuries. The injured worker is currently receiving treatment at YCM Hospital, and Mahavitaran has notified the police station and electricity inspector's office about the incident.