Who is Manorama Khedkar? Sarpanch of Bhalgaon in Ahmednagar, Daughter of Ex-IAS Officer, Know All About the Mother of IAS Puja Khedkar as Pune Police on Lookout for Her | X

While her daughter IAS Puja Khedkar is facing a government inquiry and criticism following her transfer, after Pune Collector Dr Suhas Diwase asked the General Administration Department to transfer her, Manorama Khedkar herself is also in the spotlight.

The mother of IAS Puja Khedkar, Manorama Khedkar first made headlines after allegedly threatening media and police outside her house last week. Subsequently, a video surfaced showing her purportedly threatening farmers with a gun, leading to her being booked by Pune rural police, who are now looking for her. On Tuesday, another video depicting her altercation with Pune police and metro workers went viral.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Who is Manorama Khedkar?

Manorama Khedkar serves as the Sarpanch of Bhalgaon village in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. Besides being the mother of IAS Puja Khedkar, she is the daughter of senior Maharashtra IAS officer late Jagannath Budhwant. Her husband is also a retired Maharashtra government officer.

Her father, Budhwant, had a distinguished career as an IAS officer. He is claimed to be the first IAS officer of the Vanjari Community and served as the returning officer for Sharad Pawar’s initial election as MLA of Baramati. Budhwant initiated the Majha Gaon Majhi Shala program in Ahmednagar District to promote rural education. He collaborated with Collector Anilkumar Lakhina to establish the government office filing system, known as the Lakhina Pattern. He passed away on May 5, 2019, at Poona Hospital in Pune.

Pune police have issued a show-cause notice to Manorama over the alleged misuse of a licensed gun. Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar issued a show-cause notice to Manorama Khedkar, who is the sarpanch of Ahmednagar's Bhalgaon village. Manorama was seen brandishing a pistol at a farmer during a heated dispute over a plot of land in a viral video clip reportedly from 2023 which surfaced recently.

Who is IAS Puja Khedkar?

Puja Khedkar, the 34-year-old IAS officer faces accusations of using fraudulent means to clear her civil services exam, including allegedly misrepresenting herself under the physical disabilities and OBC categories.

Khedkar recently came under the spotlight after kicking up a controversy surrounding her demands such as a separate cabin and staff during her posting in Pune. She allegedly used a red beacon light on the Audi car and also got 'Maharashtra Government' written on it without permission.

Following the controversy, she was transferred from Pune to Washim district before the completion of her training.

An official said all documents presented by her to secure her candidature in the civil services examination and then for selection in the service will be re-examined by a single-member committee constituted by the Centre.