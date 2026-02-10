 Pune: Brain-Dead Woman Farmer From Purandar Gives New Life To Four Through Organ Donation
Indu Bhagat Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 07:41 PM IST
Pune: Brain-Dead Woman Farmer From Purandar Gives New Life To Four Through Organ Donation

Pune: A 60-year-old woman farmer from Purandar has given a new lease of life to four patients through organ donation after being declared brain dead following a road accident.

The woman was admitted to Noble Hospitals and Research Centre on Friday (6th February) with severe brain injuries. She was riding pillion with her husband when they met with an accident near their hometown. Both sustained critical head injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Despite the best efforts of the medical team, she was declared brain dead on Sunday (8th February). In a moment of immense grief, her family took the noble decision to consent to organ donation. The organs were retrieved on Monday (9th February).

Dr Sanjay Pathare, Group Executive Officer at Noble Hospitals and Research Centre, informed that her lungs were sent to another hospital in Pune, one kidney was allocated to a hospital in Nashik, while the liver and the other kidney were transplanted at Noble Hospital on the same day.

The kidney was transplanted into a 35-year-old man suffering from chronic kidney disease, and the liver was transplanted into a 45-year-old man battling chronic liver disease.

Dr Pathare acknowledged the crucial role played by the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC) in the seamless coordination and allocation of the organs.

Meanwhile, her husband, who is also a farmer, remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment in the ICU.

The kidney transplant was led by Dr Shashikant Bhange, Head of Renal Sciences, along with anaesthetist Dr Geetanjali Akhade and their team. The liver transplant was carried out by liver transplant surgeons Dr Bipin Vibhute and Dr Smita Parakh, supported by anaesthetist Dr Manish Pathak and transplant coordinators Mahesh Tupe and Ashwini Kawade.

Dr Divij Mane, Director of Noble Hospitals and Research Centre, saluted the family members, including her son and daughters, for taking the courageous decision to donate her organs during such a difficult time. He said their selfless act has brought hope and renewed life to patients awaiting transplantation and their families.

