 Pune: Boy Arrested For Disguising In Burqa To Visit Friend At Her School
His friendship with a school girl led to disapproval from her family, resulting in restrictions.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 09, 2023, 07:12 PM IST
In a peculiar incident, Vishrantwadi police arrested a 23-year-old youth for disguising himself in a burqa to meet a friend at her school. The arrested individual, Tarun, is employed in a catering business. His friendship with a school girl led to disapproval from her family, resulting in restrictions. Undeterred, Tarun resorted to wearing a burqa to access the school premises and meet his friend.

Upon discovering a young man in a burqa on the school premises, the police received information about suspicious activity. Responding swiftly, the police team arrived at the scene and examined CCTV footage from the school. Subsequent investigation and interrogation led to the arrest of Tarun.

During questioning, he confessed to using the burqa as a disguise to meet his friend. He also said that his mother is involved in the business of collecting old clothes and he discovered a burqa at home.

The arrest was made under the guidance of Police Inspector Dattatray Bhapkar, along with the efforts of Crime Branch Inspector Bhalchandra Dhavale and Sub-Inspectors Lahu Satpute, Deepak Chavan, Shekhar Kharade, Prafulla More, among others.

