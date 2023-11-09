Former Pune Corporator's Alleged Rape: Accused Granted Bail, Court Cites Consensual Relationship | representative pic/ Pixabay

Pune court has granted bail to Sachin Kakade in case of alleged repeated rape of a former Pune corporator. The court observed that Kakade and the complainant, a corporator, had been in a consensual relationship for five years. Taking into account the established consensual nature of their relationship, the court granted bail to Kakade.

Was it a business dispute?

The case originated when a corporator filed a complaint at Parvati police station, accusing Kakade of exploiting their friendship. Kakade allegedly took compromising photographs and threatened to circulate them on social media, coercing the corporator into providing money. Under duress, the corporator paid ten lakh rupees, fearing disclosure to her husband. On October 2, Kakade reportedly visited her home, assaulted her, and expressed grievances about her marriage.

Following a complaint by a former corporator the police arrested Kakade. Advocate Rakesh Sonar, representing Kakade, filed a bail application, asserting that the complaint was false. Sonar argued that Kakade and the corporator had a consensual relationship, and the dispute arose from business matters. The court, accepting the arguments presented by Advocate Sonar, granted bail to Kakade.

