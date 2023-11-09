Pune: PMC Organises 29th Killa Making Competition & Exhibition; See Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 09, 2023

Every year, the PMC's Garden Department and Tree Authority team up to organise the Killa Making Competition and Exhibition

The 29th edition of this event, running from November 9 to November 19 at Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje Park, Jungli Maharaj Road, offers children a platform to explore history, geography, and showcase their creative talents

A panel of experts in history and geography will evaluate the intricate fort creations from numerous participants, adding an educational dimension to the competition

The competition features awards, with ₹5,001 for the first place, ₹3,001 for the second place, and ₹2,001 for the third place in each division. The overall winner will receive a special prize of ₹7,001

Visitors to the exhibition can expect to be captivated by exact replicas of renowned forts such as Vijaydurg, Rajgad, Sinhagad, Shaniwarwada, Pratapgad, Shivneri, Lohgad, Torna, Anturgad, Sajjangad, Sindhudurg, and more

Replicas of Korigad, Paranda, Malhargad, Janjira, Purandar, Suvarnadurg and Vijaydurg are also on display at the exhibition

So, when do you plan to visit this fascinating exhibition?

