Pune: Dhruv Global School Triumphs In Sports And Art Fest 2023-24 With Stellar Performances |

Dhruv Global School, Undri, clinched the top spot in the inter-school 'Harmony: Sports and Art Fest 2023-24,' organised by the Malpani Foundation. The school's students exhibited outstanding sporting prowess, securing 6 marks each in badminton, dance, yoga, and music, totalling 24 marks. Notably, this achievement led them to victory over 28 participating schools from Pune.

In the competition, spanning three days at Dhruv Global School, 700 students from 28 schools in the city showcased their talents across various sports and art categories, emphasising unity, cooperation, and the integration of diverse art forms. The school's well-equipped facilities, including a national standard badminton ground, an international standard shooting range, and a swimming pool, played a pivotal role in fostering the overall development of students.

Read Also Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Pune's SPPU Campus After Student Clashes

Amanora School stands second

Amanora School secured the 2nd position with 18 points, while Global Indian International School claimed the 3rd position with 14 points. The awards ceremony saw the city school's parents and trustee Yash Malpani, Director Anishka Malpani, and Principal Sharda Rao, presenting accolades to the deserving winners.

Yash Malpani, highlighted the importance of sports in strengthening the mind and body, emphasising the spirit of sportsmanship and teamwork. Director Anishka Malpani stressed the significance of such competitions in instilling a passion for sports from a young age.

Principal Sharda Rao extended best wishes to all the players for their future endeavours and provided insights into various career opportunities in sports. The 'Harmony: Sports and Art Fest 2023-24' succeeded in fostering camaraderie, friendship, and mutual respect among schools, celebrating the diverse talents of students across the state.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)