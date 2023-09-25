Pune: Dhruv Global School's Vivaan Kale Wins Bronze In National Finswimming Championships 2023 |

Vivaan Kale, a student at Dhruv Global School, clinched the bronze medal in the 4×100 meters relay swimming event at the 3rd National Fin Swimming Championship 2023 in the junior category. His achievement was celebrated by the School Director, Yash Malpani, Principal Sangeeta Raut, coaches, and teachers, who extended their hearty congratulations.

The competition, organized by the Underwater Sports Association of Maharashtra, concluded recently at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi. It witnessed the participation of a total of 1,200 students from 28 states and two union territories. Vivaan Kale, a class V student at Malpani Foundation's Dhruv Global School, Sus, showcased his sportsmanship by securing the bronze medal.

Vivaan attributed his success to the unwavering support of his parents and the guidance of Yash Malpani, the Director of Dhruv Global School. His passion for swimming was nurtured in the conducive sports environment at Dhruv Global School, where he received dedicated coaching from experts like Smita Katve, Uma Joshi, and Rupali Anap. Vivaan underwent systematic training under the school's swimming coaches, enabling him to excel at the national level.

