Pune: Dhruv Global School Students Qualify For District-Level Yoga Competition |

Students from Dhruv Global School have achieved a success by qualifying for the district-level competition in three categories: Yogasana, Rhythmic Yoga, and Artistic Yoga. The students have clinched a total of 7 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze medal. Dhruv Global School's Director, Yash Malpani, and Principal Sangeeta Raut extended their heartfelt congratulations to the accomplished students.

Among the selected students, Mahika Patwardhan has excelled in Yogasana and Rhythmic Yoga, while Advika Jadhav has shone in Yogasana and Artistic Yoga, both in the under-14 girls' category. In the under-14 boys' category, Nirbhay Adhaav has showcased his skills in Yogasana and Rhythmic Yoga, while in the under-17 girls' division, Sanvi Amesur has displayed excellence in Yoga and Rhythmic Yoga. Furthermore, in the under-19 girls' category, Aditi Kadam and Sai Kulkarni have secured their positions in Yogasana, and Sai Kulkarni has also excelled in Rhythmic Yoga.

School Yogasana Competition

The ongoing School Yogasana Competition, organized by the Pune District Sports Officer's Office, Dhruv Global School, and the Mulshi Taluka Sports Teachers Association, witnessed enthusiastic participation from boys and girls aged 14 to 19. Dhruv Global School's students demonstrated outstanding performance in the competition.

The competition was inaugurated by Sangita Raut, Principal of Dhruv Global School, and the prizes were distributed by Sandeep Pawar, Secretary of the Mulshi Taluka Sports Teachers Association, recognizing the exceptional Yogasana performances by the winning students.

The event was coordinated by Rohit Patil, the Head of the Sports Department, along with sports teachers Dattatray Kothe, Gayatri Vare, Vaishnavi Andre, and their fellow sports educators.

Read Also Pune: Punit Balan Group Supports Kashmiri Taekwondo Player Musharaf Qayoom

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)