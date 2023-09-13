 Pune: Man Kills Brother-In-Law, Hangs Self Over Domestic Dispute In Baner
A murder case has been registered and further investigation is on, police said

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 01:46 PM IST
Representative Image |

Pune: A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his brother-in-law and later committed suicide by hanging on Tuesday in Pune city of Maharashtra, police said.

A domestic dispute is suspected to be the trigger behind the incident which occurred in Baner area.

The accused, Hemant Kajale, hit Dhananjay Sadekar (38) in the head with an iron rod, resulting in the latter's death. Kajale then allegedly hanged himself, an official said quoting the complaint lodged by Sadekar's wife.

A murder case has been registered and further investigation is on, he added.

