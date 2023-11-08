 Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Pune's SPPU Campus After Student Clashes
The Pune city police has issues a prohibitory order on the premises Pune's SPPU Campus. Check details here.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 09:25 PM IST
The Pune City police on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 issues prohibitory orders on the premises of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). They have reportedly imposed a ban on a group of people who were holding rallies and shouting slogans.

As per the police report, these orders were released after it was bought to notice that the constant clashes between the students' groups on the campus intensified in the recent past. Under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) the prohibitory orders were issued by Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sandeep Karnik on Tuesday night and will remain in force until November 21.

As reported by The Indian Express, a police official stated that, "“Against the backdrop of recent events on the campus and in consultation with the authorities at the SPPU, prohibitory orders have been issued to prevent any further law and order issues on the premises and surrounding areas."

"The order prevents students from holding gatherings of more than four persons, holding rallies, chanting slogans, giving speeches etc. Those found in violation of orders can face legal action.” he added.

Approximately 40-50 police personnel were stationed at the entrances of Savitribai Phule Pune University. Youvraj, president of New Socialist Alternative, and SFI state president Somnath Nirmal, were escorted by two policemen into the campus. Their objective was to deliver a letter to the vice chancellor, urging for a violence-free and democratic campus environment.

Nirmal explained, "We had decided to cancel our peace march after discussions with the university and the police administration. Our sole intention today is to hand over the letter to the vice chancellor, and we had already coordinated this with both the university and the police. However, despite their prior agreement, they have now denied us access to the premises, which we perceive as an act of repression."

article-image

