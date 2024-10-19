Pune Book Festival 2024: Review Meeting Held At Fergusson College Ahead Of December Event | X/@PandeRajeshBJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajesh Panda, the organiser of the Pune Book Festival, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday to announce that a successful review meeting was conducted at Fergusson College ahead of the December event.

"An important review meeting for the second edition of the Pune Book Festival, to be held in December, was conducted at Fergusson College. During this meeting, various activities and management issues were discussed in depth. The team members present contributed valuable ideas to make the organisation of the festival more effective and constructive. Everyone discussed how they could enhance the glory of the festival with their ideas. Concrete plans were made to make this year's festival even more spectacular and memorable than last year. All expressed a strong determination to create a confluence of literature, art and ideology," he wrote.

"All the preparations are underway so that the people of Pune can experience a memorable literary season," he added.

This year, the festival will be held from December 7 to 14 at the Fergusson College Grounds.

During last year's festival, four Guinness World Records were set, including 3,066 parents simultaneously telling stories to their children for four minutes. The previous record of 2,479 parents simultaneously telling stories was held by China.

Additionally, 6 lakh people visited the Pune Book Festival last year, and books worth ₹11 crore were sold. Several prominent politicians, poets, authors and journalists attended the festival, which also featured children's programmes, cultural performances, and thought-provoking literary sessions.